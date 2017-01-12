Candrea's message

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona softball head coach Mike Candrea has a message for Tucson: Don't miss a game.

Eight returning starters. Four returning pitchers. The third-ranked freshman class in the country. Seasoned vets spreading their knowledge with hungry incomers. No wonder Candrea has a hard time containing his excitement.

"It's been a while since I've walked in this stage of the game and just felt like I didn't have a lot of question marks."

That happens when you're as deep as this squad appears to be.

"We have options," said Candrea. "I think offensively, you're going to see a team that can be deep 1 through 15. In fact, in can be deep 1 through 15."

"I don't know how to explain it," said star senior pitcher Danielle O'Toole when asked about the difference from last year. "I think that everybody's smarter. The freshman, them being as competitive as they are and as good as they are, it has made everybody else want to be better, want to learn more."

So the freshman are pushing the returning players as much as the returning players are pushing the freshman. And that means?

"Oh, I think we have a way better chance of going back to the World Series," said senior slugger Katiyana Mauga.

Like Candrea said, you may not want to miss a game.