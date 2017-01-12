TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
James Murray Reaves (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) James Murray Reaves (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning, Tucson!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

TOP STORIES

1. STABBING SUSPECT TURNS HIMSELF IN

A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. http://tucsonne.ws/2iKhKNU

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 32-year-old James Murray Reaves called 911 to turn himself in to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Reaves was taken into custody near Whetstone, AZ, for an arrest warrant related to the stabbing death of 38-year-old Damion Philipps on Monday, Jan. 9.

Reaves is being held in the Cochise County Jail, facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.

2. DRIVER IN FATAL ROLLOVER CRASH FACING CHARGES

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested the driver involved in the fatal rollover that occurred in Vail on Tuesday. http://tucsonne.ws/2ig4Vig

According to the PCSD release, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.  

Rivera was the driver of the car in the rollover crash on Jan. 10 that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.  

Rivera faces the following charges: one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of aggravated DUI, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of felony endangerment.

3. MARANA SEES INCREASE IN VEHICLE BREAK-INS

The Marana Police Department is investigating an increase of vehicle break-ins at Continental Ranch, Continental Reserve, and Gladden Farms neighborhoods.  

According to an MPD release, 14 vehicles have been broken into so far in January. This is above average for the time of year. 

Property was stolen from many vehicles that were left unlocked. 

But some residents say their cars were broken into, even then they locked the doors.

One family on Clemens Way woke up Tuesday morning to a smashed passenger side window. They estimated thieves took thousands of dollars worth of stuff from their daughter’s car. It was locked and parked in the driveway.

“Clothing, jewelry, credit cards, cash and a GoPro camera,” said John McElroy. 

The MPD is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

HAPPENING NOW

The Sun Link streetcar will start running until 2 a.m. from now until May. 

It's to make things easier for University of Arizona students, who started classes yesterday. 

Another note - the streetcar and Sun Tran buses will be on a regular weekday schedule on Monday, Martin Luther King Day.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny today with increasing clouds throughout the day. 

The high will be about 72 degrees. 

Clouds will stick around through Friday, when we'll see a chance of rain later in the afternoon. 

Expect showers on Saturday.

