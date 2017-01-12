Students grieve, community calls for change on roadway

The Tucson Fire Department confirms that Fire Captain Fred Bair is among the dead from Friday night's shooting at Firebird's in La Encantada.
Protesters are taking to the streets across the country to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
Lourdes Aguilar, 51, and her daughter Maria Lourdes Figueroa, 35, have been missing since Friday morning, according to South Tucson police.
Two men are dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Friday night at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
