Students grieve, community calls for change on roadway

Pantano High School will again be a place of mourning again today.

Counselors will be on hand to help students deal with the loss of their classmate, Julian Belin.

While students grieve, the community is calling on the county to take action.

Parents want to drive home the dangers on the road, specifically Houghton Road.

That's where the car Belin was in lost control and rolled several times earlier this week.

The driver of that car, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Rivera, has been arrested.

Investigators believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

On Thursday, Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy plans to visit the crash site.

A memorial has been growing there since the crash.

While there, he will listen in on the concerns surrounding this stretch of roadway.

Some worry about the curves on the road, damage from storms and the speed so close to schools.

Cynthia West’s son is a student at Pantano High School.

He was also friends with Belin. She plans to be at Thursday’s meeting.

“We’re hoping that maybe we can brainstorm, come together, think of ideas. Because as a community, in Corona we see the issue with the road…the increased accidents. It’s been really impactful and it’s scary,” West said.

She said there is often erosion on Houghton Road and hardly any place to pull over in case of an emergency.

The road is a combination of city and county.

It's also the main street students use to get to school and the community uses to get to work.

"We want to see change. How that's going to look, we're not really sure at this point. At least we can start discussing and seeing what options are available and maybe pushing and advocating for things to get fixed,” West said.

The meeting is set for 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

It has been moved next door from Pantano High School to Andrada High School to have more space.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Belin and his family.

Belin was a junior at Pantano high school and went by the nick-name of “Swurl.”

