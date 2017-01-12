TMC speaks out about repealing of Affordable Care Act

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
