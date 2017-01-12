TMC speaks out about repealing of Affordable Care Act

One of Tucson’s largest employers is sharing what it was like before the Affordable Care Act, and their fears if it is repealed without a replacement.

Tucson Medical Center CEO Judy Rich said she has seen a big difference in who they see every day.

Rich said fewer people are showing up very sick to their emergency room.

Instead, because they are insured through ACA, patients are receiving preventive care so they won't have to end up admitted into the hospital

Rich said the ACA shouldn't be repealed without a replacement first.

Since the ACA, besides seeing less of a strain on their emergency room, they are also getting paid for the services.

TMC is a community hospital, which means doctors take care of people whether they can pay or not.

“I’m a nurse so I believe good healthcare is a right,” Rich said. “I believe in a society that succeeds. We need to offer to all of our citizens the right to good healthcare. So I think it is that fundamental and losing it is potentially devastating to the individuals and ultimately to the community.”

Before the ACA, TMC had a bed debt of $25 million from people they treated, but who didn't have insurance and couldn't pay.

Now with the ACA, their bed debt has d ropped to $8 million. This decrease allows the hospital to hire more staff to better treat patients.

Rich worries about what will happen if it is repealed without a replacement first.

“It means we will have less of a financial ability to care for patients. There will be a financial strain. We will go back to the days where our bed debt was over $20 million,” Rich said.

Rich said she will work with national organizations and Congress on a replacement.

