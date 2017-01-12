Hitting theaters this weekend (Jan.13-15) - Tucson News Now

Hitting theaters this weekend (Jan.13-15)

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Every Thursday, we sit down with Film Critic Herb Stratford on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about films hitting the big screen.

Movies opening this weekend:

  • Silence
  • Patriot's Day
  • Live By Night

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson woman arrested after trying to drown baby

    Tucson woman arrested after trying to drown baby

    Sunday, April 16 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-04-16 06:07:52 GMT
    Mug shot of 28-year-old Leina Beckner, Courtesy of Tucson Police DepartmentMug shot of 28-year-old Leina Beckner, Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

    A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.

    A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.

  • UPDATE: Authorities ID suspect and victims in deadly La Encantada shooting

    UPDATE: Authorities ID suspect and victims in deadly La Encantada shooting

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:38:19 GMT

    The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.

    The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.

  • Lorenzo Romar joins UA Basketball staff

    Lorenzo Romar joins UA Basketball staff

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:08:57 GMT
    New Arizona men's basketball associate head coach, Lorenzo Romar. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Romar's official twitter page.New Arizona men's basketball associate head coach, Lorenzo Romar. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Romar's official twitter page.

    The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.

    The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly