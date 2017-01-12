Walmart, Sam's Club to offer free health screenings

Walmart and Sam's Club are offering free health screenings this Saturday, Jan. 14, at all their locations in Tucson and the rest of Arizona.

You don't have to be a Sam's Club member to get your screening.

Walmart hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Screenings at Sam's Clubs will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free screenings at Walmart stores are for blood glucose levels, blood pressure, vision, and body fat and body mass index.

Free screenings at Sam's Club include blood glucose, blood pressure, vision / hearing (where applicable), body fat, total cholesterol and HDL, which is good cholesterol, according to the company.

There are no appointments. It's walk-in only, according to a company spokeswoman.

She said you'll be given your screening information to take with you.

