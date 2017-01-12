ADOT landscaping for driver safety along I-19

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close one lane of traffic while crews work on the different sections of I-19. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The trees and vegetation along I-19 are getting a trim or in some cases getting chopped in the name of safety.

The work started last week in Nogales. The plan is for crews to work their way north, reaching Tucson by March.

The crews will work in 3- to 5-mile sections of the highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close one lane of traffic while crews work on the different sections of I-19. This is to allow room for large machinery and to prevent debris from striking cars.

Traffic moving slow leaving Nogales on I-19 as ADOT crews cut trees in the median. #Tucson #Nogales pic.twitter.com/s4WiHPZcg0 — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 12, 2017

Drivers can expect to encounter the crews on Mondays through Saturdays from sunrise to sunset.

I-19 is the first route in the state that ADOT will create recovery zones. This is because during a 5-year period, there were 42 crashes due to trees and vegetation in the area.

