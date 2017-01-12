Weekend soccer tournament bolstering Kino Sports Complex comeback

Hundreds of teams and thousands of soccer fans will flock to Tucson for the annual Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout.

For the first time, Southern Arizona’s biggest soccer tournament will be centered at Kino Sports Complex, with early games starting Thursday and opening ceremonies Friday.

The facility is turning into a very busy place, with professional soccer, professional baseball, and concerts. They’re all helping to erase the financial loss from when Major League Baseball Spring Training ditched Tucson in 2010.

"There was a great lull at this facility,” said Reenie Ochoa, Director of the Kino Sports Complex.

“And so it's taken about five or six years to bring the activity level back up to where we are having some type of an event, whether it's sports, community, or concert, about 45 weekends a year.”

Ochoa said there was once a time where it was discouraging for her fellow staff members at the park, to see the Kino Sports Complex not being used regularly.

"They were at a time where there wasn't much going on, so here they are maintaining this beautiful facility. But people were like, no we don't want to go there," said Ochoa "And now they're coming back."

Specifically, with this weekend, Ochoa is expecting 6,000 to 8,000 people Friday night with opening ceremonies. They plan to utilize every field they have at the complex – both baseball and soccer fields.

10,000 to 15,000 kids and parents are expected to attend throughout the weekend, Ochoa explained.

It will be free for the public to attend and park for the tournament, so Ochoa said they will make up money from concessions and the tournament's fee.

She says it's all needed to eventually financially break even on the complex.

“It would take about another $2 million worth of business. It just depends what's coming in,” Ochoa said.

What is also coming in is a subsidy from Pima County. According to the 2016/17 county budget, the Stadium District gets $1.2 million this year for operating cost, to help recover from the loss of Major League Baseball’s Spring Training.

