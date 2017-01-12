UPDATE: Juvenile suspects in BP vehicle shooting facing charges

Two teenagers from Hereford are facing charges in connection to the Dec. 30, 2016 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office the parents of the 15 and 16-year-olds called and told deputies that it was their children that were featured in the photos.

The teens have been charged with endangerment and felony criminal damage. Both have been released on their own recognizance.

