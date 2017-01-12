Saguaro National Park offering two outdoor camps in February

Looking for something for the kids to do in February, especially during rodeo weekend? Saguaro National Park Tucson Mountain District has the answer - outdoor camps.

There are two dates for camping the are:

Saturday, Feb. 4, Explorer Camp for 9 to 10 years old. Camp hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The $15 camp fee and registration paperwork must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 1.



Feb.23-25, Wilderness Camp for 11 to 14 years old. Camp hours are Thursday - 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday - 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday – 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The $45 camp fee and registration paperwork must be received by Friday, Feb. 17.

Hurry and reserve your campers spot today, space is limited and reservations are required.

Campers will explore the wilds of the park and experience nature, they will set up tents and string up tarps for shelter at the base camp. They will also learn how to use a backpack stove for hot chocolate and soup, as well as discover the desert's secrets as they wander through the hidden washes searching for animals and their signs.

(Junior explorers, Source: National Park Service)

The camp ends with an informal celebration and ceremony. Parents waiting for their campers are invited to join in at the family campfire for hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting 30 minutes before pick-up.

All registration documents can be found on our website at http://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/wilderness-exploration-camp.htm

For more information or questions, please contact Park Ranger Chip Littlefield at 733-5157, or by email at chip_littlefield@nps.gov. Scholarships for camping fees may be available. Applications received after the deadline will be placed on a waiting list.

Tucson Mountain District (Saguaro West) Environmental Education Center - 2700 North Kinney Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

