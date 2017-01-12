Coronado National Forest announces fee-free days for 2017

The Coronado National Forest, as part of the National Park Service, is announcing its fee-free days for 2017. There is another coming up on Monday, Feb. 20 - President's Day.

There are five fee-free days per calendar year that are observed by the U.S. Forest Service. The three remaining days are as follows:

The program is offered in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds and developed trailheads.

Concessionaire-operated sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate.

Visitors to the Coronado National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which recreation sites will have fees waived, and at which sites concessionaires will charge fees.

Douglas Ranger District - (520) 364-3468

Nogales Ranger District - (520) 281-2296

Sierra Vista Ranger District - (520) 378-0311

Safford Ranger District - (928) 428-4150

Santa Catalina Ranger District - (520) 749-8700

Recreationists are advised to plan their trips in advance, check weather forecasts and pack appropriate gear for expected weather conditions.

Fire safety is emphasized year-round, a key message being “Never leave a campfire unattended for any reason, for any length of time. Always make sure a campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it.” One gust of wind can lift embers from a seemingly dead campfire to nearby plant material and ignite a wildfire in a matter of seconds.

