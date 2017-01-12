UPDATE: Historic WWII aircraft event at TIA canceled

UPDATE: The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour event scheduled for February 23 through 26 at Tucson International Airport has been canceled. Last minute maintenance issues will keep the airplane on the ground in Fort Worth for an additional week.

The tour will now start at Mesa Gateway airport in Mesa on March 2.

For more information on the tour go online to AirPowerTour.org.

Mesa, AZ – March 1 to 5

Goodyear, AZ – March 8 to 12

Bullhead City, AZ – March 15 to 19

The airplanes of the CAF Air Power Tour are powerful history lessons that bring the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to audiences across North America. They exemplify the hard work and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation – men and women who answered the call of duty when freedom was threatened. The aircraft are symbols of the freedom enjoyed in the United States today and the CAF is dedicated to passing along their story to future generations.



About the CAF’s B-29 Superfortress FIFI:

FIFI was acquired by the CAF in the early 1970s when a group of CAF members found her at the U.S. Navy Proving Ground at China Lake, California where she was planned to be used as a missile target. The airplane was rescued and restored and has flown for over forty years traveling coast to coast attracting large crowds at every tour stop. Learn more about FIFI and her tour schedule at www.AirPowerTour.org.

For more information about the Commemorative Air Force go online to www.commemorativeairforce.org.

