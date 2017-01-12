Sportspark timetable for closure still up in the air

The Mike Jacob Sportspark at Ina Road and Interstate 10 has been closed following a dispute between Pima County and its former operator.

The very popular park, which opened in the early 1980s, attracts thousands of people every year to play softball, volleyball, rugby, soccer and ride the BMX park.

That's why the county hopes the closure is short-lived. But an initial assessment shows it may stay at least partially closed intermittently until 2019.

"We just don't know. We just don't know," said Pima County Recreation Superintendent Joe Barr. "It's possible the interim period may only last six months."

But he also suggests it could take up to two years to do the necessary repairs and find a new operator.

Meanwhile, the county is looking for operators who are willing to work on a short-term basis to host special events like softball tournaments or volleyball tournaments.

The closure is also giving the county an opportunity to assess the damage age has done to the park.

Barr gave KOLD News 13 a tour of the park and give us an update of what needs to be done.

The asphalt is crumbing from one end of the park to the other, including the walkways to the concession stands.

"It's not very presentable but it's also a trip hazard," he said. "If a person trips, if an elderly person trips and breaks their hip, it could be very serious."

The wooden poles which hold up netting and in some cases lights are 40 years old or older and present a hazard. Two of them fell last year during a storm into the middle of a volleyball court.

"When they fell over people had just left the court, people were playing there," Barr said. "Someone could have been whacked by the pole when it fell over."

There are also aging gas lines running through the softball fields, one of which leaked four years ago and had to be repaired.

"Our concern is if we have a leak here in the middle of softball season, we'll have to shut down mid-season, start re-trenching and replacing it," he said.

The county has $1 million it can use for renovations, money it received from the state for giving up part of its parking lot for the Ina Road project, which is estimated to take two years.

The metal rooftops of the concession stands will also need an upgrade.

"We've had metal flying off the roof," Barr said. "It's been repaired, three, maybe four times in the past five years."

The construction work will cause issues getting into and out of the park which may make a private investor or operator reluctant to take on the park until it's completed.

It might be that the county does not find an operator until that happens but at least it gives it an opportunity to get work done in between projects.

The park will likely be open for periods of time for special events and closed at others for repair and renovation work.

The county meets with architects next week to get a better sense of how long the work will take.

