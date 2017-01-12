Pima Animal Care Center will be removing breed labels from kennels

The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
The Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare (PAAW) is hosting the third annual mega-adoption animal fair, Adopt Love Adopt Local in April.
National Pet Day was Tuesday, April 11.
National Pet Day was Tuesday, April 11.
Bob Marley is quite the love bug looking for lots of attention.
Bob Marley is quite the love bug looking for lots of attention.
The Northwest Fire District is still looking into how a fire started, that destroyed an animal rehab center on the northwest side. But the fire has not destroyed the spirits of the volunteers, as they are rebuilding now one week later.
The Northwest Fire District is still looking into how a fire started, that destroyed an animal rehab center on the northwest side. But the fire has not destroyed the spirits of the volunteers, as they are rebuilding now one week later.
Launched in 2016, the Dog Days of Summer program ticket package was only for Sunday games, but with this new season that kicks off on Sunday, April 9, you can now buy tickets and bring your dog on Monday too!
Launched in 2016, the Dog Days of Summer program ticket package was only for Sunday games, but with this new season that kicks off on Sunday, April 9, you can now buy tickets and bring your dog on Monday too!
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.