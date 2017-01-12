Pima Animal Care Center will be removing breed labels from kennels

Pima Animal Care Center will soon be changing the information provided on the identification cards on each kennel at the shelter.

Justin Gallick, executive director of community engagement of PACC said they will be removing the breed from the cards.

PACC will instead have more information on the dog's personality.

"It's going to help us focus more on the dog as an individual," Gallick said.

He said this will help adopters know exactly what the dog is like before adopting it,.

"If they're going into it thinking they're getting a golden retriever or a dachshund.. they may have different expectations and be disappointed if that dog doesn't meet them," Gallick said.

Gallick adds, it's hard for any shelter to know exactly what breed a dog is, and mislabeling could lead to more problems.

"Without doing DNA testing, shelters are essentially guessing at the breed and that can actually end up being misleading to an adopter," Galllick said.

PACC said they're just just one of many shelters across the country who have already removed labels or are thinking about making this change.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona removed breeds from their cards last year.

Kim Ward, the HSSAZ adoptions and placement supervisor, says this change has positively impacted the way adopters look at dogs.

"It used to be they'd walk right by them based on what they're labeled as. Where as now, I can open up a conversation and say I still believe this is pit bull mix but we do know x, y and z about it and it get them thinking about the pet as an individual," Ward said.

The Animal League of Green Valley says they're also looking to remove breed label from their cards as well.

Adopters we spoke with had mixed thoughts. Some were on board with the idea, while others disagree.

"I like the idea of having the breeds posted because different breeds bring different things to the table," said Gaige Braden, an adopter.

