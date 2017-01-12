Carjacking involving a TPD work vehicle closed down Mission Road last night

A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.
A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.
The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.
The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.
The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.
The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.
For many, business was back to normal at La Encantada mall with a full parking lot Saturday at Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, despite the previous evening's shooting that left two men dead and one woman injured inside Firebirds Woodfired Grill.
For many, business was back to normal at La Encantada mall with a full parking lot Saturday at Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, despite the previous evening's shooting that left two men dead and one woman injured inside Firebirds Woodfired Grill.
Two men are dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Friday night at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.
Two men are dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Friday night at La Encantada Mall in Tucson, authorities said.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.