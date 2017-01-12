Carjacking involving a TPD work vehicle closed down Mission Road - Tucson News Now

Carjacking involving a TPD work vehicle closed down Mission Road last night

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Mission Road was closed on Thursday night from Valencia to Drexel as Tucson police officers responded to assist a fellow TPD employee, who had been carjacked. 

According to TPD officials the woman, who is a civilian employee at the police department, was attacked and her work vehicle was carjacked as she was leaving the hospital at 1600 block of West St. Marys.  

Police officers followed the vehicle, but remained at a distance due to the erratic driving of the suspect. The Air Support Unit was keeping track of the vehicle from the air and radioed to officers on the ground where the suspect eventually stopped the vehicle.  

Canine officers stepped in at this point and took the suspect into custody. 

The woman was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported according to TPD spokesman, Sgt. Pete Dugan. 

