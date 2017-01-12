Cats burn the Sun Devils

Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 30 points, Kadeem Allen added 18 and No. 16 Arizona used a dominating first half to beat rival Arizona State 91-75 on Thursday night.



Arizona (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12) turned the first of two regular-season games in this rivalry into a laugher from the opening tip.



Behind a rash of 3-pointers and rim-rattling dunks , the Wildcats scored the game's first 12 points and kept pushing. Dusan Ristic scored 16 points and Markkanen made 4 of 7 from 3-point range.



Arizona shot 57 percent, had 25 assists on 34 field goals and a 38-22 rebounding advantage. The Wildcats also scored 19 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.



The Sun Devils (9-9, 2-3) outplayed Arizona for parts of the second half, but fell into too big of a hole after missing all nine of its shots from the 3-point arc in the first half.



Obinna Oleka led Arizona State with 22 points and Tra Holder added 20.

