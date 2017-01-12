Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. catches serial car burglary suspects

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested two people in connection to a car burglary.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Mathew Schreiber and 21-year-old Sydney Lupo. Both have been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.

Schreiber faces the following charges: 11 counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count for possession of a dangerous drug and one count of marijuana possession.

While Lupo faces the following charges: 12 counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree burglary.

According to a PCSD release deputies with the Foothills District responded around 5 a.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of West Snowberry Lane, near Camino de Oeste and Cortaro Farms Road, for the report of a theft in progress. The homeowner told deputies he witnessed a man breaking into his car and had chased the man off.

A search of the area was conducted and deputies reported meeting a suspicious looking woman riding a bicycle. The deputies spoke with the woman and learned that she was involved in the break-in and that her boyfriend, the man seen breaking into the car, was still in the area. Deputies continued their search and found the vehicle the pair was using, as well as the male suspect.

Several items were found that appeared to have been stolen from homes in the area, inside the suspect's vehicle, according to the release.

Auto theft detectives took over the investigation and learned that the two reportedly had broken into several cars and homes in the same neighborhood where they were found.

PCSD is working with the Marana Police Department to see if Schreiber and Lupo are connected to the string of car break-ins that have been happening in several Marana neighborhoods.

The investigation is ongoing.

