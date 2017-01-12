DCS report shows prior abuse of child burned in hot bath

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

An Arizona Department of Child Safety report just released Thursday reveals a five-year-old girl endured more alleged abuse prior to claims her adoptive mother intentionally burned the child in a hot bath.

According to the documents, the case was reported as a “near fatality.”

Right now, the girl is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

She was taken to the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in critical condition.

The report states 28-year-old Samantha Osteraas has received no prior reports of abuse or neglect involving Osteraas.

However, the girl has been involved in at least five prior investigations.

According to DCS, in December 2012, investigators received reports of neglect by “unknown parents."

The claims were later determined to be unsubstantiated.

By April 2013, records show she was neglected by her biological parents. The child was removed from the home. The allegations were substantiated.

In January 2015, DCS received a report that a caregiver neglected the child. An investigation revealed the claims were substantiated.

In May 2015, a caregiver was accused of physically abusing the child.

An investigation declared the child safe in the home and the claims were unsubstantiated.

In November 2015, a report was received that the girl’s biological father sexually abused her and biological mother physically abused her.

Those allegations were unsubstantiated.

