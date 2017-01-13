Thousands flock to Tucson for annual soccer tournament

Tyler Gaudet scored the game-winning goal 2:34 into sudden death overtime as Tucson beat Stockton 6-5.
No. 14 Utah won their weekend series with the Wildcats leaving UA with some questions to answer.
Alfonso Rivas goes 5-for-5 and the Cats pound out 23 hits in an 18-4 win over Oregon.
Yasiel Puig homered and drove in four runs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a sloppy defensive game to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 Saturday night.
Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at a Pro Swim Series meet in the world's fastest time this year.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
