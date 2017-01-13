Thousands flock to Tucson for annual soccer tournament

The 27th annual Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.

But this year, it has a new home - the Kino Sports Complex.

The soccer tournament is the biggest in Southern Arizona with hundreds of teams and thousands of players, coaches and family members traveling to Tucson.

That all adds up to big bucks for Tucson’s economy.

Organizers say the event brings in $4 million from 2,400 hotel room nights, dining and shopping in the area.

The soccer shootout consists of 334 teams this year.

That's teams from all over the region including New Mexico, California, Texas and Mexico.

For more information about the shootout, visit their website HERE.

For a look at the weather for the tournament, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.