TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

PACC is removing breed information from kennel labels. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Samantha Osteraas is accused of burning her adopted child on purpose. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

MCSO has released dash cam of the moment a naked woman stole a vehicle, then led deputies on a 70-mile chase. (Source: MCSO)

The trooper shot on I-10 near Tonopah is expected to be OK. The suspect was killed. (Source: KPHO)

Good morning, Tucson!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

For more of your morning news, tune in to KOLD News 13 from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., then switch over to Fox 11 Daybreak from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Not near your TV? Watch it online here: http://bit.ly/WbWY8K

TOP STORIES

1. TROOPER AMBUSHED, SHOT NEAR TONOPAH WILL BE OK

Two people are dead and a Department of Public Safety trooper who was wounded while responding to a shots-fired call along Interstate 10 near Tonopah just might owe his life to an armed passer-by who stopped at exactly the right time, KPHO reports. http://tucsonne.ws/2ijXBlP

The DPS trooper has been identified as Edward Andersson.

The incident started just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday with a 911 call from a driver who said someone shot at his car from a median.

The trooper headed to the scene when he saw a single-rollover crash. A woman had been ejected from the vehicle.

He stopped and began laying out flares when the suspect got of the car and shot the trooper.

The two got into a scuffle, and a passer-by shot the suspect.

2. BODY CAM VIDEO RELEASED OF NAKED WOMAN WHO STOLE MCSO VEHICLE

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released body camera from the deputy whose truck was stolen by a naked woman in Gila Bend, KPHO reports. http://tucsonne.ws/2jLHgXt

The video shows MCSO Deputy Francisco Campillo in the truck when he spotted the suspect, which MCSO later identified Lisa Luna, not wearing clothes on Jan. 5.

Luna told Campillo that she had been sexually assaulted. She later recanted that claim.

Campillo gets a blanket from the truck but left it unlocked and the woman then goes into the driver's seat and drives away.

She was arrested near Eloy after a 70-mile pursuit.

3. DCS REPORT SHOWS PRIOR ABUSE OF CHILD BURNED BY HOT BATH

An Arizona Department of Child Safety report just released Thursday reveals a five-year-old girl endured more alleged abuse prior to claims her adoptive mother intentionally burned the child in a hot bath. http://tucsonne.ws/2jf64Gm

This is the first time we're getting a look at the home where the abuse allegedly happened. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/eUTZq9mBCZ — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 13, 2017

According to the documents, the case was reported as a “near fatality.”

Right now, the girl is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

She was taken to the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in critical condition.

Remember the mom accused of intentionally burning her 5-year-old adopted daughter in a hot bath? A DCS report just released today shows pic.twitter.com/burYXiPknv — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 13, 2017

None of the prior abuse involved her adoptive mother, who is accused of burning her.

HAPPENING TODAY

Pima Animal Care Center will soon be changing the information provided on the identification cards on each kennel at the shelter.

Justin Gallick, executive director of community engagement of PACC said they will be removing the breed from the cards.

PACC will instead have more information on the dog's personality.

No breed labels on kennels at shelters? PACC will be making this change and adding more about the dog's personality. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oknEho7iiR — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) January 13, 2017

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a sprinkle or shower later in the day with highs near 70 degrees.

Showers are possible Saturday afternoon and into the night.

Mountain snow is also expected as cold air moves in at night.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid-60s in Tucson .

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.