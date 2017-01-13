Workers weigh in on minimum wage increase - Tucson News Now

Workers weigh in on minimum wage increase

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Business owners and employees are feeling the effects of Prop 206.

Back in November, Tucson voters approved a minimum wage increase to $10 an hour.

It will continue to increase to $12 an hour by 2020.

As a result, many business owners have had to increase prices, cut store hours and even lay off staff.

[READ: Minimum wage increase forcing some businesses to raise prices]

But not everyone is seeing the increase as negative.

“I think that it was time for minimum wage increase because people can’t live off $8 an hour,” said Coree Holman a local hair stylist.

Many employees are happy about their bigger paychecks.

“I think that it is going to help out a lot for people. We have a lot of single moms, and they are going to get more money. It’s helping them,” said Korina Quinlan, a server.

However, the increase is causing frustration for some employees who have worked years to make the same amount a brand new employee will make on their first day. 

“I’ve been working here for two years and now they are going to be getting exactly what I made," Quinlan said. "I didn’t get any raises. I wish it would like up everyone else that’s been working here; that they would get a higher raise as well.”

Others say employers are going to have to lay off the lesser qualified workers.

"I know that it is going to raise the expectations for some of these jobs, and it’s only going to go up even more over the next [few years] so I feel like it is going to be a little more competitive," Holman said.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson woman arrested after trying to drown baby

    Tucson woman arrested after trying to drown baby

    Sunday, April 16 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-04-16 06:07:52 GMT
    Mug shot of 28-year-old Leina Beckner, Courtesy of Tucson Police DepartmentMug shot of 28-year-old Leina Beckner, Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

    A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.

    A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.

  • UPDATE: Authorities ID suspect and victims in deadly La Encantada shooting

    UPDATE: Authorities ID suspect and victims in deadly La Encantada shooting

    Sunday, April 16 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-16 05:38:19 GMT

    The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.

    The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.

  • Lorenzo Romar joins UA Basketball staff

    Lorenzo Romar joins UA Basketball staff

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:08:57 GMT
    New Arizona men's basketball associate head coach, Lorenzo Romar. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Romar's official twitter page.New Arizona men's basketball associate head coach, Lorenzo Romar. Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Romar's official twitter page.

    The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.

    The former UW Huskies bench boss is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly