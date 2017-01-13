Zoppe Family Circus comes to Tucson

For the sixth year in a row, a family tradition comes to Tucson this weekend.

The Zoppe Family Circus takes you back in time.

Ringmaster Raoul Gomiero and Juggler Liam Halstead show us on Fox 11 Daybreak what we can expect.

A "family pack" of four tickets is only $79.

Tickets are still available!

Check out dates and times here.

