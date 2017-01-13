TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Jan. 13-15)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

1. UNWIND WITH WORLD-CLASS JAZZ IN TUCSON

The 2017 Tucson Jazz Festival is underway, with plenty of talent and tunes to keep you jamming for days.

Storm Large of Pink Martini is performing Friday night at the Fox Tucson Theatre at 7:30 p.m., followed by Tucson-native Alex Weitz with his saxophone skills at Club Congress at 10 p.m.

For a full lineup, click HERE.

The biggest event of the festival happens Monday, Jan 16. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Downtown Jazz Fiesta will feature performances at various locations downtown throughout the day.

The best part? It's FREE. There will also be plenty of food vendors, plus beer and wine sold at select venues.

For more information on that event, click HERE.

2. BE AMAZED AT THE CIRCUS

An Italian family tradition since 1842 is coming to Tucson!

See the Zoppe Family Circus at one of their eight performances this weekend, with tickets starting at $20.

The show features acrobatics, equestrian showmanship, cainine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation in an intimate 500-seat tent, according to the event's website.

Get more information HERE.

3. LAUGH UNTIL YOU CRY AT UNSCREWED THEATER

Unscrewed Theater is hosting its monthly "Free Form Friday," and it's free and open to the public!

Watch as groups perform whatever they like... it could be long form improv, short form improv, comedy sketch or something different.

The show starts at 9:15 p.m. at 3244 E. Speedway Blvd. Details: http://tucsonne.ws/2jEOybq

Parents... leave the kids at home. This show features adult language and situations.

SATURDAY

1. GET CREATIVE AT SECOND SATURDAY DOWNTOWN PAINT-A-THON

The Tucson Arts Brigade is inviting the public to paint with them this weekend.

The nonprofit organization is responsible for the Tucson Mural Arts Program and the many gorgeous murals downtown.

Tucson really has some pretty murals. pic.twitter.com/osNeksAw6N — yene (@ImDoinwang) August 7, 2016

For just $10, you can help paint murals on free walls while mingling with other creative Tucsonans.

Snacks, brushes and walls will be provided, but you are asked to bring your own paint as their supply is limited.

All profits will go to maintaining murals downtown, and providing materials and supplies for new ones!

Find out more information HERE.

2. STEP OUT AT MEET ME AT MAYNARDS

In honor of BEYOND (find out more about that here), Meet Me At Maynards is stepping out on Saturday.

This is a great opportunity for those who can't usually make it to their weekly walk on Mondays.

The free walk/run will depart from the NE corner of Armory Park at 3 p.m.

Meet Me at Maynards walk/run at Armory Park on 1/14 from 3pm-4pm for #BeyondTucson https://t.co/L4Tf63RRB6 — Beyond-Tucson (@BeyondTucson) January 6, 2017

The route is 4 miles and passes through Fourth Avenue, downtown and over the Snake Bridge.

All ages are welcome, and so are your pups if they're on a leash! Details: http://tucsonne.ws/2j8oNRx

3. TAKE THE KIDS TO A FREE MOVIE AT LOFT CINEMA

Each month, the Loft Cinema screens a free family-friendly movie, with pre-show activities from Mildred and Dildred Toy Store.

This month's movie is Paddington, the story of a young Peruvian bear who travels to the city in search of a home.

Fun Fact: The film is produced by David Heyman, who also produced Harry Potter!

The show starts at 10 a.m., with pre-show fun beginning at 9:15 a.m.

SUNDAY

1. GET A STRIKE WITH 99¢ GAMES AND SHOES AT GOLDEN PIN LANES

From 9 a.m. to Midnight, games and shoe rentals are just 99¢ each!

Golden Pin Lanes is located at 1010 W. Miracle Mile.

2. LEARN SOMETHING NEW AT MINERAL MADNESS

Mineral Madness is back at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum this weekend!

The fun begins Saturday and runs through Monday, MLK Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Learn all about geology and peruse through the thousands of specimens on sale, some priced as low as 50¢.

Experts and docents will be on hand to help you navigate your way.

Plus, they'll be activity stations where kids can collect a free rock or mineral. Make sure to bring your own egg carton!

For prices and details, click HERE.

3. CELEBRATE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR

Grab your friends and family and head to UA Centennial Hall for a FREE performance celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.

The program features artists from the UA School of Theatre, UA Poetry Center, an MLK Choir arranged by Southwest Soul Circuit and a special opening performance from the children of Ocotillo Early Learning Center.

It starts at 3 p.m.

Details: http://tucsonne.ws/2j8zqnJ

