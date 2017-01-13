Tucson's annual 2-day StandDown for Veterans begins - Tucson News Now

Tucson's annual 2-day StandDown for Veterans begins

Haircuts are only part of what will be offered on Saturday's stand down. (Source: Tucson News Now)
The StandDown event is at the Days Inn Convention Center at 222 S. Freeway, near Interstate 10 and Congress Street. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is holding the annual StandDown Friday and Saturday to get services to veterans, especially homeless veterans.

The weekend event is for all veterans and active duty military, reserves and national guard personnel.

The Career Fair was on Friday, Jan. 13. 

The Resource Fair is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is at the Days Inn Convention Center at 222 S. Freeway, near Interstate 10 and Congress Street.

Homeless veterans who register for the event got a room at the motel where they could shower and rest and get in off the streets.

At Saturday's Resource Fair people can get plugged into services.

They also can get immediate needs met such as haircuts and health screenings, clothing, legal assistance and more.

Veterans can even get help for their pets, including spay or neutering services.

Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is a coalition of volunteers from government, veterans service organizations and private agencies.

Stand down is a term used in the military where personnel get a break from combat.

They spend some time in a safe place where they can rest and get cleaned up before they go back out into the field.      

More information can be found on the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance website HERE.

