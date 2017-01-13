Volunteers knock on doors to get former students re-enrolled

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild joined officials and volunteers who knocked on 121 doors on Friday, Jan. 13. (Source: KOLD News 13)

All it took was a knock on the door Friday, Jan. 13, as educators worked to re-enroll their students.

Some attempts were more successful than others for the Steps to Success program. Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild were among one of the walking groups.

Officials and volunteers went from home to home on their list of addresses, and knocked on 121 doors. Each one designating the residence of a student who, at one point, had dropped out of school. The goal was to get them back into the classroom and to eventually get them their diploma.

Group hitting 5 homes on this route, sometimes unsuccessfully. But the search for students rolls on! @TucsonNewsNow @tucsonunified #Tucson pic.twitter.com/tGi5J5nxze — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 13, 2017

Sanchez and Rothschild’s team leader was Rashad Robinson, a Student Success Specialist for TUSD. He said he sees a bigger impact when a larger presence speaks directly with the former students.

"It's a much bigger help,” Robinson said. “I think because they see people who they don't know, who normally don't know what's happening, caring about it, it does help."

Robinson said many of the students on their list are just a few credits shy of graduation.

For Sanchez, it can be more difficult than simply knocking politely and waiting.

"We have to yell out, 'Hey! We're here. We just want to talk about education. We want you to graduate. We're here because we care,’” he said. “So knocking on the door, we learn, isn't what does it. You’ve got to yell it in English, you’ve got to yell it in Spanish, and if I knew a third language I'd do that, too."

Sometimes a few extra knocks from #Tucson Mayor @JRothschildAZ needed to get student's attention. Hope to get them back into classroom. pic.twitter.com/z8fhlQfxFc — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 13, 2017

More than a hundred volunteers showed up to help do the same with other groups at various homes.

According to TUSD Communications Director Stefanie Boe, up to 400 students have returned to school since the program's start in July 2014. These Steps to Success walks are done twice a year, in both July and January.

They’ve had 71 new high school graduates since the program's inception.

You can learn more about the Steps to Success program HERE.

