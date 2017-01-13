Ever bought milk in Arizona? You have some money coming your way - Tucson News Now

Ever bought milk in Arizona? You have some money coming your way

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Any Arizonan who bought milk in the past 14 years is eligible to get a little money back.

Arizona is one of 15 states (and the District of Columbia) involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.

The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing. Instead of taking the case to court, the producers settled the case for $52 million.

To be part of the settlement, you have to live in one of the 15 states and have bought a milk product (milk, half and half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) at a grocery store or other retailer.

How much money you get back depends on how many people enter the pool to receive benefits. Estimates suggest individuals will receive between $45-70.

You must fill out a form before Jan. 31 in order to be eligible for the money. You can find that form HERE.

**NOTE: If you get a "forbidden" error when loading the page, try refreshing the website or try again later. 

