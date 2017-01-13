Ever bought milk in Arizona? You have some money coming your way

The Tucson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable man in Tucson. TPD said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie left his house in the 2600 block of N. Columbus Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning and has not returned.
Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Each word and inflection of prayer took a different tone this Easter Sunday for Tony Ralphs. You wouldn’t know it just looking at the worshiper, or listening to each hymn, at the oasis-like retreat of the Holy Trinity Monastery grounds.
The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.
A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
