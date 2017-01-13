Tucson Women's Expo set for this weekend - Tucson News Now

Tucson Women's Expo set for this weekend

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Women's Expo) (Source: Tucson Women's Expo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Women's Expo is Arizona's premier shopping and networking event for women.

Tucson Women's Expo 2017 is coming to the Tucson Convention Center Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

Enjoy fabulous deals, shopping, fun, entertainment, door prizes, samples and discounts.

The expo will include local and regional companies with the very best in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, career development, travel, financial planning and much more.

Stay connected with the Tucson Women's Expo on Facebook for a look at some of this year's exhibitors and any prizes or giveaways they will be offering at the show.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Domestic Violence Group speaks out after La Encantada Shooting

    Domestic Violence Group speaks out after La Encantada Shooting

    Sunday, April 16 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-04-17 03:21:51 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    Tucson News Now has been staying on top of the latest developments on the La Encantada restaurant Shooting since it first happened on Friday night. As we’ve reported, deputies say Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot his ex-wife in the leg and shot and killed the man she was with at Firebirds restaurant, Eliot Cobb. Tucson News Now is taking a closer look at the dangers and warning signs of domestic violence. 

    Tucson News Now has been staying on top of the latest developments on the La Encantada restaurant Shooting since it first happened on Friday night. As we’ve reported, deputies say Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot his ex-wife in the leg and shot and killed the man she was with at Firebirds restaurant, Eliot Cobb. Tucson News Now is taking a closer look at the dangers and warning signs of domestic violence. 

  • UPDATE: Missing Tucson man located safe

    UPDATE: Missing Tucson man located safe

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:36:02 GMT
    TPD: 20-year-old John Ritchie located safe. Source: Tucson Police DepartmentTPD: 20-year-old John Ritchie located safe. Source: Tucson Police Department

    The Tucson Police Department said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie has been located and is safe.

    The Tucson Police Department said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie has been located and is safe.

  • Man reported missing Sunday on east side of Pima County

    Man reported missing Sunday on east side of Pima County

    Sunday, April 16 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 00:15:31 GMT
    Kennedy was last seen near Tanque Verde Road and Tanque Verde Loop (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department).Kennedy was last seen near Tanque Verde Road and Tanque Verde Loop (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department).

    Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

    Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly