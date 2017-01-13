Tucson Women's Expo set for this weekend

The Tucson Women's Expo is Arizona's premier shopping and networking event for women.

Tucson Women's Expo 2017 is coming to the Tucson Convention Center Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

Enjoy fabulous deals, shopping, fun, entertainment, door prizes, samples and discounts.

The expo will include local and regional companies with the very best in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, career development, travel, financial planning and much more.

Stay connected with the Tucson Women's Expo on Facebook for a look at some of this year's exhibitors and any prizes or giveaways they will be offering at the show.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.