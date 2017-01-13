Tucson Women's Expo set for this weekend

Tucson News Now has been staying on top of the latest developments on the La Encantada restaurant Shooting since it first happened on Friday night. As we’ve reported, deputies say Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot his ex-wife in the leg and shot and killed the man she was with at Firebirds restaurant, Eliot Cobb. Tucson News Now is taking a closer look at the dangers and warning signs of domestic violence.
The Tucson Police Department said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie has been located and is safe.
Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Each word and inflection of prayer took a different tone this Easter Sunday for Tony Ralphs. You wouldn’t know it just looking at the worshiper, or listening to each hymn, at the oasis-like retreat of the Holy Trinity Monastery grounds.
The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.
