TARS Soccer Shootout gets underway in Tucson

The 27th Annual “Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout” soccer tournament is about to begin in Tucson.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday night at the Kino Sports Complex on Ajo Way.

Organizers say it’s the largest youth soccer tournament held in Southern Arizona.

There are 340 teams registered and more than 5,000 soccer players in town from other parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, California. There will be hundreds of soccer matches going on during the three-day weekend.

Organizers say the opening ceremonies are a way for players, coaches and fans to enjoy an evening of camaraderie before the match ups.

All games include free admission and parking.

If you plan to attend the tournament Kino has its "Clear Bag Policy" in effect. That means no purses, camera cases or backpacks will be allowed in to the stadium.

