Free tax preparation sites now open in Pima, Cochise and Graham Counties

Catholic Community Services, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the IRS are offering free tax preparation to residents in Pima, Cochise and Graham Counties for both federal and state tax returns to be electronically filed.

Free tax help is available for those who have low to moderate income ($54,000 or less); seniors; disabled individuals; or English is a second language.

Local tax volunteers have been certified through the IRS VITA program to prepare basic tax returns, provide information on credits, deductions and allowable expenses that taxpayers may be eligible for and electronically file both federal and state tax returns at no charge.

These sites are not able to provide help with business tax returns or complex individual income tax returns.

The Earned Income Tax Credit or EITC is an important item tax volunteers will be checking to see if area residents are eligible for.

The EITC is for Arizonans who work but don’t make a lot of money.

In 2016, if you made $53,505 or less, you may qualify for this refundable credit.

Refundable means even if you didn’t have any federal income tax withheld on wages earned, you could still get a refund.

The EITC could be worth as much as $6,269 for a married couple with three or more children.

So, don’t guess, find out if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit at a near-by VITA site.

Residents need to bring with them the following items when seeking free tax help: photo identification for themselves (and their spouses); valid Social Security Numbers (SSN’s) or Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITIN’s) for each person listed on the tax return; all wage and earnings statements (Forms W-2); interest, dividend or miscellaneous income and/or mortgage interest paid statements (Forms 1099 or 1098); if applicable, the Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement; proof of health insurance; amounts paid for day care and the day care provider’s identifying number (SSN or EIN); a copy of last year’s tax return (if available) and any other information concerning income and expenses for 2016.

If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

Consider using direct deposit if you are getting a tax refund.

Nine out of ten Arizonans who electronically file and use direct deposit will receive their federal tax refund in 21 days or less.

Direct deposit requires bank account and routing transit numbers.

Free tax help is available in greater Tucson metropolitan area at:

Brown Mackie College , 4585 E. Speedway Blvd. (Site opens Jan. 25) - Wednesdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

, 4585 E. Speedway Blvd. (Site opens Jan. 25) - Wednesdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pan Asian Center , 940 S. Craycroft Road (Site opens Jan. 24) - Thursdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., by appointment (520-512-0144)

, 940 S. Craycroft Road (Site opens Jan. 24) - Thursdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., by appointment (520-512-0144) Pio Decimo Center , 848 S. 7th Ave. (Site opens Jan. 17) - Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 848 S. 7th Ave. (Site opens Jan. 17) - Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Good News Community Church , 701 W. Glenn St. (Site opens Jan. 26) - Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 701 W. Glenn St. (Site opens Jan. 26) - Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. National Bank of Arizona , 7601 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley (Site opens Jan. 27) - Fridays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

, 7601 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley (Site opens Jan. 27) - Fridays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tucson Urban League , 2305 S. Park Ave. (Site opens Jan. 24) - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 2305 S. Park Ave. (Site opens Jan. 24) - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. BMO Harris Bank , 270 W. Continental Road, Green Valley (Site opens Jan. 24) - Tuesdays, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information about the greater Tucson area free tax help sites, contact Rita Camacho, VITA Coordinator, at 520-622-2801, press #4. Additional tax help is available, 24/7, at IRS.gov.

Free tax help is available in Tombstone at:

Tombstone Senior Center , 507 E. Toughnut St. (Site opens Jan. 30) - Mondays, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the Tombstone free tax help site, contact Kathleen Bullock, at 520-227-5416. Additional tax help is available, 24/7, at IRS.gov.

Free tax help is available in Douglas at:

Assets for Families , 1065 ‘F’ Ave., Suite 7 (Site opens Jan. 21) - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information about the Douglas, AZ., free tax help site, contact Eryka Estrada 520-364-6789. Additional tax help is available, 24/7, at IRS.gov.

Free tax help is available in Safford at:

Arizona Workforce Connection , 1910 W. Thatcher Blvd. (Site opens Jan. 26) - Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about the Safford free tax help site, contact Myndi Zweiacher, at 928-965-6964. Additional tax help is available, 24/7, at IRS.gov.

Free tax help is available in Sierra Vista at:

Workforce Development , 650 E. Wilcox (Site opens Jan. 25) - Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:15 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

, 650 E. Wilcox (Site opens Jan. 25) - Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:15 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Goodwill Industries , 2105 E. Fry Blvd. (Site opens Jan. 24) - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about the Sierra Vista free tax help sites, contact Kathleen Bullock 520-227-5416. Additional tax help is available, 24/7, at IRS.gov.

