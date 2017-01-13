Burmeister makes the flip official

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - After days of speculation, days of playing "will he or won't he," La Jolla Country Day quarterback/4-star recruit/Arizona commit Braxton Burmeister announced via Twitter that he has changed his mind and will in fact play for the Oregon Ducks.

Burmeister had originally verbally committed to Rich Rodriguez and Arizona a few years ago before saying thanks but no thanks in the spring of 2015. He eventually re-committed to the Cats and was considered one of the jewels of the 2017 Class.

Burmeister threw for nearly 4,500 yards and 53 touchdowns his senior season, complimenting those numbers with over 1,400 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Everything seemed fine for Arizona until Oregon hired Willie Taggart away from South Florida to replace Mark Helfrich as the Ducks' head coach. Taggart offered Burmeister late last week and rumors circulated that Burmeister planned to flip.

One week later, he confirmed the news.

As Rich Rod and company say, on to the next one.