Burmeister makes the flip official

Tyler Gaudet scored the game-winning goal 2:34 into sudden death overtime as Tucson beat Stockton 6-5.
No. 14 Utah won their weekend series with the Wildcats leaving UA with some questions to answer.
Alfonso Rivas goes 5-for-5 and the Cats pound out 23 hits in an 18-4 win over Oregon.
Yasiel Puig homered and drove in four runs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a sloppy defensive game to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 Saturday night.
Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at a Pro Swim Series meet in the world's fastest time this year.
