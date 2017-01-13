Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. 3 arrested in connection to December ho - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. 3 arrested in connection to December homicide

By Tucson News Now Staff
Aaron Heath (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Aaron Heath (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Jessica Rodriguez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Jessica Rodriguez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Joel Rodriguez (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) Joel Rodriguez (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Three people are in custody in connection with a homicide late last year, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 26-year-old Jessica Rodriguez, 35-year-old Aaron Heath and 28-year-old Joel Rodriguez have been arrested in connection with the December 2016 death of 36-year-old Richard Jensen. 

Jessica Rodriguez and Heath have been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. Jessica Rodriguez faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while Heath faces one count of first-degree murder.

Joel Rodriguez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. 

The incident began at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 when San Xavier District deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Fenley Drive about shots fired. Deputies learned on the way to the scene that a man had been shot and a vehicle fled the scene.  

According to the release deputies found Richard Jensen with multiple gunshot wounds and administered emergency care, while they waited for paramedics to arrive.  Jensen was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.  

