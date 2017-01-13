Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. 3 arrested in connection to December homicide

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
Arizona Department of Public safety says they have identifies the driver and the two victims killed in Friday morning's wrong-way collision on I-17 near Greenway. Karli Richardson and her sister Kelsey Richardson from Mooresville, NC, were both killed when they were struck by an oncoming car headed southbound in the northbound lanes.
The Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that fire Capt. Frederick Bair was the gunman in the restaurant shooting at La Encantada Mall on Friday night, April 14. Police have also identified the victims in the shooting.
ASU police have arrested Joseph Mackinder, the man who was wanted for exposing himself to a female student on March 31.
A Tucson woman planned to kill her 9-month-old child and then herself after the child's father ended a relationship with her,, authorities said.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
