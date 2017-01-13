South Tucson police investigating shooting at funeral home - Tucson News Now

breaking

South Tucson police investigating shooting at funeral home

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
Police on scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now) Police on scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Shots were fired near a funeral home at 36th Street and 6th Avenue, where a service was being held for a person with gang ties, according to Sgt. Bryce Gardner with the South Tucson Police Department.

Officers were near the area when they heard the shots. They arrived at the scene and cleared the funeral home. 

South Tucson police are saying they have not located a victim.  

