South Tucson police investigating shooting at funeral home

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Time is running out to file your 2016 tax return. The deadline is this Tuesday, April 18 and if you miss it, you risk the possibility of facing interest or penalty fees.
Time is running out to file your 2016 tax return. The deadline is this Tuesday, April 18 and if you miss it, you risk the possibility of facing interest or penalty fees.
Tucson News Now has been staying on top of the latest developments on the La Encantada restaurant Shooting since it first happened on Friday night. As we’ve reported, deputies say Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot his ex-wife in the leg and shot and killed the man she was with at Firebirds restaurant, Eliot Cobb. Tucson News Now is taking a closer look at the dangers and warning signs of domestic violence.
Tucson News Now has been staying on top of the latest developments on the La Encantada restaurant Shooting since it first happened on Friday night. As we’ve reported, deputies say Tucson Fire Captain Fred Bair shot his ex-wife in the leg and shot and killed the man she was with at Firebirds restaurant, Eliot Cobb. Tucson News Now is taking a closer look at the dangers and warning signs of domestic violence.
The Tucson Police Department said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie has been located and is safe.
The Tucson Police Department said 20-Year-Old John Ritchie has been located and is safe.
Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Kennedy, according to a release Sunday evening from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Each word and inflection of prayer took a different tone this Easter Sunday for Tony Ralphs. You wouldn’t know it just looking at the worshiper, or listening to each hymn, at the oasis-like retreat of the Holy Trinity Monastery grounds.
Each word and inflection of prayer took a different tone this Easter Sunday for Tony Ralphs. You wouldn’t know it just looking at the worshiper, or listening to each hymn, at the oasis-like retreat of the Holy Trinity Monastery grounds.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.