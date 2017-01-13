South Tucson police investigating shooting at funeral home

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.



Police on scene of shooting. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Shots were fired near a funeral home at 36th Street and 6th Avenue, where a service was being held for a person with gang ties, according to Sgt. Bryce Gardner with the South Tucson Police Department.

Officers were near the area when they heard the shots. They arrived at the scene and cleared the funeral home.

PD says a funeral service was going on at the Martinez Funeral Chapel. The person the funeral was for had gang ties pic.twitter.com/cw0rq6QUfl — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) January 14, 2017

South Tucson police are saying they have not located a victim.

