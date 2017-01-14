Skunk in Madera Canyon tests positive for rabies

The Pima County Health Department is reporting that a skunk found on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Madera Canyon has tested positive for rabies.

“It’s important to stay away from wild animals that appear unafraid of people or are acting unusual,” said Francisco Garcia, Director of the Pima County Health Department, in the release. “This is especially important when folks are hiking or visiting one of our many local or state parks.”

According to a recent release the skunk was picked up in the Proctor Parking Lot/Trail Head, after it acted aggressively near where there were several visitors. Park officials are not sure how long the skunk was in the area.



Anyone who has had contact, or their animal has had contact with this skunk is asked to call the Pima County Health Department immediately at (520) 724-7797.

Please remember that if you see a skunk acting oddly (out in the daytime, walking unbalanced or acting aggressive) immediately notify the Pima Animal Care Center by calling (520) 724-5900.

