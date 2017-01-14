Skunk in Madera Canyon tests positive for rabies - Tucson News Now

Skunk in Madera Canyon tests positive for rabies

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Health Department is reporting that a skunk found on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Madera Canyon has tested positive for rabies. 

“It’s important to stay away from wild animals that appear unafraid of people or are acting unusual,” said Francisco Garcia, Director of the Pima County Health Department, in the release. “This is especially important when folks are hiking or visiting one of our many local or state parks.”

According to a recent release the skunk was picked up in the Proctor Parking Lot/Trail Head, after it acted aggressively near where there were several visitors.  Park officials are not sure how long the skunk was in the area. 
 
Anyone who has had contact, or their animal has had contact with this skunk is asked to call the Pima County Health Department immediately at (520) 724-7797.

Please remember that if you see a skunk acting oddly (out in the daytime, walking unbalanced or acting aggressive) immediately notify the Pima Animal Care Center by calling (520) 724-5900.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:30:20 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

    Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:58:11 GMT

    April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

    April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

  • VIDEO: 'Witch' grandmother gets 3 life sentences for abuse

    VIDEO: 'Witch' grandmother gets 3 life sentences for abuse

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:47:37 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:47:37 GMT

    Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.

    Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly