WOMEN: UW's Plum scores 36 in win over Wildcats

Friday night was Adia Barnes' first game against the school she served at as an assistant coach for five seasons (2012-16).

The eighth-ranked Washington Huskies (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (10-6, 1-4 Pac-12) by a score of 90-73 on Friday night in McKale Center.



Washington’s Kelsey Plum scored her 3,000th career point becoming the 12th woman in NCAA history to achieve that feat and the first female or male basketball player to do it since the beginning of the Pac-12 Conference.



USC's Cheryl Miller scored 3,018 during the Pac-10 era and Plum will likely pass that mark on Sunday when the Huskies play at Arizona State.

ARIZONA POSTGAME DOWNLOAD

LaBrittney Jones had an outstanding night for the Wildcats as she scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The last time a Wildcat had a 20/10 game was back on Dec. 12, 2014 when Candice Warthen scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds. This was Jones’ second double-double of the season and the eighth of her career.

Breanna Workman chipped in 12 points of her own while Malena Washington and Dejza James each scored 11 points.

You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Wildcats as they are set to host the Cougars of Washington State on Sunday at noon MST in McKale Center. The game will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.



David Kelly contributed to this story.