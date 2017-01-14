UPDATE: Deputies ID pedestrian hit, killed in the foothills

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A man walking in the Catalina Foothills was hit and killed Saturday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The man was walking southbound on Swan Road just south of Sunrise Road when he was hit by a car, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.

Saturday night investigators identified the man as 54-year-old Richard Baird.

Gress said the call came in just before 7 a.m.

The driver of the car was heading north on Swan when she made a u-turn at the intersection and hit the pedestrian, according to Gress.

"It appears the pedestrian was somewhat in the roadway," said Gress.

He said the driver, who has medical training, stopped immediately to call 911 and render aid.

The pedestrian is in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gress.

He said investigators are still processing the factors of the crash but it does not appear that impairment or anything criminal was a factor.

"It was still pretty dark out at that time, and that likely contributed to the crash," said Gress.

The southbound lanes of Swan Road near Sunrise Drive were closed for the investigation and reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.