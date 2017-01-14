UPDATE: Deputies ID pedestrian hit, killed in the foothills

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A person was shot Sunday night in an incident at Kennedy Park on the southwest side of Tucson, city police said.
Seven people were arrested and 111 pounds of hard drugs, worth an estimated $921,000 were seized during a busy week for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales last week, according to a recent CBP release.
Here are a few freebies and discounts you can celebrate, regardless if you get a refund.
Deep Dish Pizza
Comedy for Charity presents, "Thank You For Serving: The Benefit."
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.
