Resource fair helps veterans get on self-sufficient path

The opportunity to serve those who have served our country was on full display Saturday.



Special assistance was being given to veterans all weekend, as part of the annual Stand Down event.



The resource fair held Saturday was for veterans to get everything they might need. According to the Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans organization, those who attended the weekend fair had access to things like clothing, showers, haircuts, health screenings, medical care, legal assistance, housing options, employment support services, as well as food stamps, and VA and Social Security benefits.



“It's such a help. Without it, all these services wouldn't be available to us without a big hassle,” said Army Veteran Albert Astorga. “And a lot of us, we can't think enough to go through all that."



That sentiment was shared by many at Saturday’s fair.



Organizers said more than 200 people were on-site for help they might not normally get themselves, including active duty military members.



Roughly 70 homeless veterans spent time in free rooms overnight at the Days Inn on South Freeway, near I-10 and Congress Street.



The aim was to reach as many veterans as possible, especially the veterans already homeless or at-risk of being homeless. And for Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans Chairman Cliff Wade, he had a first-hand account, having once been homeless himself, before taking advantage of this help.



"Because of that event, I was able to work through my mental health issues, work through my addictions, and work myself up and now I give back,” Wade said.



In active service, a Stand Down is a necessary mental and physical break from combat, according to the TVSV. The organization said military personnel spend a few days in a safe place to rest and recuperate before returning to front lines.



The organization’s version of the Stand Down in Tucson works to reach as many homeless Veterans as possible, hoping to connect them to services that will allow them to get on the path to self-sufficiency.

