Police investigate bank robbery on Tucson's east side

Police responded to a call for a bank robbery on Tucson's east side Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He said the suspect was armed with a gun at the U.S. Bank near Broadway and Pantano.

The suspect tied up the employees and left with money, according to Dugan.

He said nobody was hurt.

Both TPD and the FBI are investigating the crime.

Dugan said the initial 911 call came in at approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

