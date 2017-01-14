Car collides into power pole on south side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Police say the 2-year-old and another toddler were originally playing inside the home, but unbeknownst to the parents, the boys crawled through a doggie door and seconds later fell into the pool.
Police say the 2-year-old and another toddler were originally playing inside the home, but unbeknownst to the parents, the boys crawled through a doggie door and seconds later fell into the pool.
He said the police department said he wasn't the first person to call them about 5th Street Auto Sales. It was through his conversation with the BBB that he learned he had become a victim of an elaborate scheme.
He said the police department said he wasn't the first person to call them about 5th Street Auto Sales. It was through his conversation with the BBB that he learned he had become a victim of an elaborate scheme.
United Health Care serves two million customers in Arizona and, while it’s hard to estimate, it’s thought more than 20,000 patients could be affected just in the Northwest system.
United Health Care serves two million customers in Arizona and, while it’s hard to estimate, it’s thought more than 20,000 patients could be affected just in the Northwest system.
Friends of Eliot Cobb, the man shot and killed Friday night at La Encantada, describe him as kind, lighthearted, and laid back.
Friends of Eliot Cobb, the man shot and killed Friday night at La Encantada, describe him as kind, lighthearted, and laid back.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.