Car collides into power pole on south side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A car collided into a power pole on Tucson's south side resulting in a temporary loss of power for hundreds of residents, according to police.

Crews are currently working to replace the damaged power pole on Bilby road, said Pete Dugan, public information officer for Tucson Police Department.

Bilby Rd from Jeanette to Randall Blvd will be shut down for next 4+ hrs due to single ?? collision into a power pole. @TEPenergy on scene. pic.twitter.com/K08Vbd3owx — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 15, 2017

Dugan said the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the pole. Nobody was seriously hurt in this accident. Power has been restored to most of the homes in the area but police expect crews to be working on repairs until late tonight.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.