Car collides into power pole on south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
A car collided into a power pole on Tucson's south side resulting in a temporary loss of power for hundreds of residents, according to police.

Crews are currently working to replace the damaged power pole on Bilby road, said Pete Dugan, public information officer for Tucson Police Department. 

Dugan said the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the pole. Nobody was seriously hurt in this accident. Power has been restored to most of the homes in the area but police expect crews to be working on repairs until late tonight. 

