Police respond to cyclist hit in midtown Tucson

Police are investigating a crash in midtown Tucson involving a cyclist, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He said the crash happened near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

The cyclist was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to Dugan.

The crash happened before 6:30 p.m.

