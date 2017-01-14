New details released in shooting at Martinez Funeral Chapel

The search is on to find the suspect who fired multiple gunshots during a crowded funeral viewing Friday night in South Tucson.



It happened at the Martinez Funeral Chapel near the intersection of 6th and 36th Street.



A viewing was being held for 20 year-old Eugenio “Gino” Pesqueira. Family and friends of Pesqueira were in the middle of paying their respects to him on Friday night just after 8 p.m. when gunshots rang out in the parking lot.

South Tucson Police swarmed the funeral home. Neighboring business owner, Mike Mar heard it happen and rushed outside.



“I was closing out the machine and all of the sudden I heard like 8 to 10 rounds go off. It was scary,” Mar said.

“Gunshots and then I saw all the police,” neighbor, Alfie Pedrego



Officers evacuated the funeral home and did a pat down search of the nearly 200 people attending the viewing. Police say Pesqueira was a gang member. He was shot and killed on Thursday, January 5, when officers say he took part in pre-planned home invasion on Montecita Street in mid-town.



Police believe several of the people attending Pesqueira’s viewing service were also gang members. Officers questioned them but no one would say anything. Police said they may be hesitant to talk because of the gang connections.



“Live gunfire so close, it’s just a wake-up call…just to be careful,” Mar said.



If you have any information about the shooting you’re urged to call police. You can remain anonymous by calling 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.