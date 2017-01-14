New details released in shooting at Martinez Funeral Chapel

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Police say the 2-year-old and another toddler were originally playing inside the home, but unbeknownst to the parents, the boys crawled through a doggie door and seconds later fell into the pool.
He said the police department said he wasn't the first person to call them about 5th Street Auto Sales. It was through his conversation with the BBB that he learned he had become a victim of an elaborate scheme.
United Health Care serves two million customers in Arizona and, while it’s hard to estimate, it’s thought more than 20,000 patients could be affected just in the Northwest system.
Friends of Eliot Cobb, the man shot and killed Friday night at La Encantada, describe him as kind, lighthearted, and laid back.
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.
A Washington mother says she couldn't believe the less-than-compassionate note allegedly left to her by a UPS driver who accidentally killed her family dog by backing over him.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.
Judge Thomas Low praised Keith Vallejo, who was being sentenced for sex crimes against two relatives.
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the university
