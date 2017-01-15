The Captain was back to see the Roadrunners win

The Tucson Roadrunners scored all three goals in the first period en route to a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.



Stefan Fournier opened the scoring at 5:14 of the first period followed by Christian Fischer’s team-leading 15th goal of the year, a power play marker at 7:40 to make it 2-0 Tucson.



Fischer would then become the setup man for Michael Bunting who notched the game-winning goal on a 2-on-1 at 13:27.



The Stars would score once in the second period and once in the third to make it close, but could not find the tying goal.



Adin Hill earned the win for the second straight night, stopping 36-of-38 shots.



The Ontario Reign visit the Roadrunners on Monday and Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.



Notes:

Christian Fischer recorded a goal and an assist in the game, giving him points in 12 of his last 14 games with 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points.

Jamie McBain recorded his 17th power play assist of the year to lead the AHL in that category.

Adin Hill is 4-0-1 in his last five decisions and has made 30+ saves in each of those games.

Tucson captain Craig Cunningham attended his first Roadrunners game since collapsing on the ice before a game in November.

It was not a good power play night for either team. Tucson finished 1-for-5 while the Start went 0-for-4

David Kelly contributed to this story.