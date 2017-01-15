The Captain was back to see the Roadrunners win

Arizona alumnus and four-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman finished in sixth place overall Monday at the Boston Marathon.
Arizona alumnus and four-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman finished in sixth place overall Monday at the Boston Marathon.
Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead Arizona to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.
Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead Arizona to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.
Tucson Joel Champion puts his undefeated mark on the line Thursday night at Casino del Sol.
Tucson Joel Champion puts his undefeated mark on the line Thursday night at Casino del Sol.
Utah batted .321 in their two wins over the Wildcats after UA had held the rest of the Pac-12 to a .145 average.
Utah batted .321 in their two wins over the Wildcats after UA had held the rest of the Pac-12 to a .145 average.
Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1.
Taijuan Walker pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-1.