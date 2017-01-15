HOCKEY: Wildcats stretch win streak to three

The Arizona Wildcats hockey team completed the weekend sweep of Missouri State and Arkansas Saturday afternoon when they cruised to a 9-5 victory over MSU at the Tucson arena.
Kyle Fargesen and Jason Zaleski both scored two goals each. During their current three-game winning streak, the Wildcats have scored 25 total goals.
"I was pretty happy with the combinations offensively for back-to-back games," Coach Chad Berman said. "A lot of good positive momentum this weekend that we can carry into Utah."
The Wildcats will host a two-game series against Utah next weekend at the Tucson Arena.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Wildcat Hockey. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.