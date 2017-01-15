Final day of Soccer Shootout canceled due to rain

Due to inclement weather, city and county officials decided to close all Tucson soccer fields, thus canceling the final day of the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout being played at the Kino Sports Complex.

All final games scheduled for Sunday were decided by a coin flip, with coaches or team representatives accepting the results in the nearby facility locker room. They gathered starting at 10:00 a.m. to decide their team’s fate by chance.

"They want to play the games. But they understand this is out of our hands,” said Fort Lowell Club board member Fred Bennett.

Teams that didn’t show up forfeited their games. Coaches collected their medals at conclusion of coin toss outcomes.

According to Spokesperson Gina Brandt, they were able to complete roughly two-thirds of the matches on Saturday.

But there were 335 teams involved in this year’s tournament. Each one of those 335 teams had at least one scheduled game on Sunday.

Bennett said the organizers were left with a serious dilemma.

"If we play in rain and we scar these fields and we tear them up, we will never be asked back. And the total economic loss is much greater than what [Kino Sports Complex will] gain for this one tournament,” he said.

The three-day tournament was expected to bring 15,000 people to the soccer fields over the weekend.

