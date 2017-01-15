Final day of Soccer Shootout canceled due to rain

Friends of Eliot Cobb, the man shot and killed Friday night at La Encantada, describe him as kind, lighthearted, and laid back.
The Tucson Wildlife Center is seeking help from the community after a fire destroyed an animal rehab home on Tucson's northwest side.
Getting through security is about to be much smoother for passengers flying out of the Tucson Airport.
Here are a few freebies and discounts you can celebrate, regardless if you get a refund.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
A toe-curling video shows the discovery of a long, black, slimy worm that had never been seen alive by scientists.
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”
