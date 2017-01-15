WOMEN: Arizona grinds out 56-55 win over Wazzu

The Arizona Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Pac-12) came from behind to beat the Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) by a score of 56-55 on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center. LaBrittney Jones hit the game-winning basket with 30 seconds left.



Jones scored a team-high 15 points on the night, which included 10 in the fourth quarter alone. Jones hit the game-winning shot with 30 seconds remaining on a put back after a missed jumper. The senior also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, had three steals and blocked two shots.



Malena Washington kept Arizona in the game early as she scored 10 first-half points. The senior would finish the game with 13 overall and hit three three-pointers. She has now made at least one in eight-straight games.



Breanna Workman was effective today as she scored 11 points and had five rebounds. Workman also blocked two shots in 29 minutes.



Arizona was outstanding on the defensive end as they forced 24 Cougar turnovers today. Seven of those Washington State turnovers came in the fourth quarter with three of them coming in the final 2:20 of the game. Those final three turnovers at the end of the game helped Arizona finish the contest on a 10-4 run.



You can read more about the Wildcats win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

This will be the last time fans can see the Wildcats in McKale Center in the month of January as they are set to hit the road for two straight weekends. The first stop will be the Bay Area as Arizona will face the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. MST.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.