Portion of Camino de la Tierra shut down due to flooding

Peter Cobb, the brother of Eliot Cobb, said he learned about his brother's death Saturday afternoon. He was the first in his family to learn that his brother was shot and killed inside Firebirds Restaurant Friday evening.
Peter Cobb, the brother of Eliot Cobb, said he learned about his brother's death Saturday afternoon. He was the first in his family to learn that his brother was shot and killed inside Firebirds Restaurant Friday evening.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
In fact, according to some members of Congress, it sweeps all $230 million, much of it in the Library Service Technology Act, or LSTA.
In fact, according to some members of Congress, it sweeps all $230 million, much of it in the Library Service Technology Act, or LSTA.
Here are a few freebies and discounts you can celebrate, regardless if you get a refund.
Here are a few freebies and discounts you can celebrate, regardless if you get a refund.
Crews from Drexel Heights Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7082 South Sand Piper around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews from Drexel Heights Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7082 South Sand Piper around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.