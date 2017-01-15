Portion of Camino de la Tierra shut down due to flooding

A portion of Camino de la Tierra is shut down near the Rillito River due to flooding, according to Tucson Department of Transportation.

The flooding is largely attributed to stormwater runoff, according to TDOT. The department did not provide a time for the stretch of road to reopen but a tweet from TDOT stated that staff will re-evaluate the crossing in the morning.

Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department tweeted Sunday afternoon that the road could reopen around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials are urging drivers to find alternative routes. We will have more information when it is available.

