TPD Chief meeting with Speaker of the House to discuss police training

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Peter Cobb, the brother of Eliot Cobb, said he learned about his brother's death Saturday afternoon. He was the first in his family to learn that his brother was shot and killed inside Firebirds Restaurant Friday evening.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
In fact, according to some members of Congress, it sweeps all $230 million, much of it in the Library Service Technology Act, or LSTA.
Crews from Drexel Heights Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 7082 South Sand Piper around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The Amphitheater governing board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Todd Jaeger as the district’s new superintendent. As soon as the announcement was made, Jaeger received a several verbal “welcome home” messages from the board and a standing ovation.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.
A federal judge has ruled Auburn University must let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
