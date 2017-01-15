Hansen: Byrne to Bama

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne will no doubt leave a pretty big footprint in Tucson after seven successful years, but now it appears both feet may be landing in Tuscaloosa.

According to The Arizona Daily Star's sports columnist Greg Hansen, Byrne has accepted the AD position at the University of Alabama. The move comes after speculation that Alabama athletic director Bill Battle had planned to step down from his job.

Battle announced Sunday night that he will assume a new role as special assistant to the president. The 75-year-old has run the athletic department since March 2013.

University President Stuart R. Bell says Battle will continue running the department until a successor takes over.

Byrne had been the AD at Arizona since 2011. The renovation of the McKale Center and the baseball teams move to Hi Corbett were both projects the 45 year old spear headed during his time in Tucson. He hired both Rich Rodriguez and Jay Johnson.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved

