Hansen: Byrne to Bama

Tucson's Joel Champion puts his undefeated mark on the line Thursday night at Casino del Sol.
Tucson's Joel Champion puts his undefeated mark on the line Thursday night at Casino del Sol.
The Utes pulled the plug on UA's power source and while scrapping out more hits than anyone else against the Cats pitching staff.
The Utes pulled the plug on UA's power source and while scrapping out more hits than anyone else against the Cats pitching staff.
Arizona alumnus and four-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman finished in sixth place overall Monday at the Boston Marathon.
Arizona alumnus and four-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman finished in sixth place overall Monday at the Boston Marathon.
Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead Arizona to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.
Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead Arizona to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.