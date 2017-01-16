Road to Mt. Lemmon reopens after being closed due to rock slides

The road to Mount Lemmon is back open after being closed Monday morning due to rock slides, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around milepost 8.5 and above, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.

He said no one was hurt in rock slides.

Still some cars on their way up, but most are coming down. Oh, and it's snowing on me pic.twitter.com/BV9Q4a5aWS — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 16, 2017

Plenty of space when we pulled into Summerhaven. Now everyone wants our parking spot as we leave #mtlemmon pic.twitter.com/LLJaB30vIR — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 16, 2017

Plenty of sleds and snowballs in Summerhaven. Everyone here tells me they left early to beat the crowds. No worries about rock slides either pic.twitter.com/SM98VaVv4V — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 16, 2017

Mt. Lemmon back open this AM, barriers will be removed soon. Crews worked all night to remove boulders & snow for about 15 miles. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/7n74RUmx4H — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 16, 2017

Crews worked all night to remove boulders and snow for about 15 miles.

You can check the status of Mt. Lemmon Highway by calling the hotline at 520-547-7510.

