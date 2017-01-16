Road to Mt. Lemmon reopens after being closed due to rock slides - Tucson News Now

Road to Mt. Lemmon reopens after being closed due to rock slides

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The road to Mount Lemmon is back open after being closed Monday morning due to rock slides, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around milepost 8.5 and above, according to Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD.

He said no one was hurt in rock slides.

MOBILE USERS: See your pictures of the snow on our mountains HERE.

Crews worked all night to remove boulders and snow for about 15 miles. 

You can check the status of Mt. Lemmon Highway by calling the hotline at 520-547-7510.

